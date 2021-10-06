In an attempt to be more diverse and inclusive, the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area has brought in more partners as part of a new advisory group.
The YCNHA Regional Advisory Council plays off of the Hispanic Advisory Committee, which was formed in 2019 to explore ways of reaching more Hispanics. The scope of the new advisory council is now broader and inclusive to all races and cultures of the Yuma Crossing region.
“The Heritage Area is thinking more regionally, and actively trying to engage with folks from South County, Imperial County, and our neighbors from across the border, with an invitation to come and explore what we like to refer to as the Historic Yuma Experience,” Executive Director Lowell Perry Jr. explained.
“The Regional Advisory Council’s vision is to connect more effectively with communities of color to tell Yuma’s history in a more inclusive and accurate way,” he added.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area encompasses seven square miles along the Lower Colorado River in Yuma and Winterhaven, California. It includes the Yuma Crossing National Historic Landmark, the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Parks, Fort Yuma, and more than three miles of contiguous riverfront parks, trails and 400 acres of restored wetlands.
The YCNHA mission is “conserve, enhance and interpret the natural and cultural resources of the community through collaboration and partnerships.”
Aside from focusing more on inclusion, YCNHA has brought together a diverse group of people tasked with ensuring that the organization has relevance 20 years from now.
The Regional Advisory Council members include Perry, Sarah Halligan, Maribel Hansen and Africa Carrasco, all of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area; Jamie Sheldahl of Yuma School District One; Abraham Andrade of Chicano Art Collective; Ana Godinez of Yuma County Chamber of Commerce; Angelica Roldan and Lizandro “Louie” Galaviz of the City of San Luis; Edgar Olvera of Nova Home Loans; Emilia Cortez of Girl Scouts of Arizona; Lupe Lewis of Crane Schools; Miriam Limon of AEA Federal Credit Union; Veronica Shorr of Arizona Community Foundation; and Johanna Megui of City of Yuma.
“We truly appreciate these community leaders who have stepped up to help further in the mission of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area as members of the Regional Advisory Council,” Perry said.
Cortez, a member of the original Hispanic Advisory Committee, explained why she wanted to be part of this new group. “Yuma is such a gem itself, and it’s our traditions, our roots, and how it was developed,” she said.
But she pointed out the importance of also “bringing in our sister communities” of San Luis, Somerton, Gadsden and Wellton and the neighbors “across the river,” the Quechan Tribe, and “hear their voice and perspective.”
Cortez added: “The water kind of connects us.”
The first step is to establish deeper relationships with each of the communities by participating and sponsoring targeted events. For example, YCNHA is currently a sponsor of the San Luis Film Festival scheduled to take place in November.
San Luis officials are happy to share the city’s culture and events with neighboring communities. “The City of San Luis is very excited to be part of this committee. We’re so rich in culture and heritage and beliefs,” said Angelica Roldan, the city’s acting director of parks and recreation.
She’s looking forward to listening to the views and ideas of other members on city projects, such as the upcoming Días de los Muertos, and suggestions for the city’s Cesar Chavez Culture Center.
“It’s like bringing everybody’s ideas to the table,” Roldan said.
Godinez noted that although the communities might be located close to each other, there’s also much that separates them. For instance, the city of Yuma is very different from South County.
“We thought it was important to join this committee again to unite the communities,” Godinez said. “We want to work with other organizations to bring it together and unify each other.”
A good starting point, in her opinion, is to recognize each other’s cultures.
The group is already working on two major projects for the Colorado River Historic State Park. Consultant Brett Frame is helping to create a Quechan exhibit and video interviews for a LeRoy Dees and African-American exhibit.
Cortez explained that the Dees’ family cattle farm in Bard, California, came to be known across the globe for raising “first-prized world-class Angus beef … just around the corner from us, in little Bard, close to Yuma. Who would think?
“And these are just a couple of stories,” Cortez said.