Divided board nixes controversial rezoning
Foothills residents pack the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers as they wait for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to start the meeting on Monday. The board changed the zoning cases to the afternoon at the City Hall to accommodate a large audience, with the great majority opposed to several rezoning requests.

 Photo BY MARA KNAUB/Yuma Sun

Foothills residents cheered after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, after a three-hour meeting on Monday, denied rezoning requests for property around Fortuna Wash.

However, the supervisors were divided in their vote, with Lynne Pancrazi, Tony Reyes and Darren Simmons voting against rezoning and Chairman Martin Porchas and Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines voting in favor.

