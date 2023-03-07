Divided board nixes controversial rezoning

Foothills residents cheered after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, after a three-hour meeting on Monday, denied rezoning requests for property around Fortuna Wash.
However, the supervisors were divided in their vote, with Lynne Pancrazi, Tony Reyes and Darren Simmons voting against rezoning and Chairman Martin Porchas and Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines voting in favor.
In the end, Reyes was the deciding vote in all cases. He voted in favor of the land use changes, saying that this would get the process going, but voted against the rezoning requests, acknowledging that residents feared that development would “overwhelm” their area.
Anticipating the large turnout, the supervisors moved the zoning cases to the afternoon and to Yuma City Hall. And, indeed, every seat in the chambers was taken with some audience member standing in the back.
Granite Yuma LLC had requested rezoning and changes in land use designation for properties in the vicinity of Avenue 14E. The property is currently vacant desert terrain used by outdoor enthusiasts for recreation, with an area serving as a flood wash after rainstorms.
The company’s representative, Kevin Dahl, noted that requested changes would set the stage for future development of affordable workforce housing, which requires medium and high density residential designations and a recreational vehicle subdivision zoning, which allows both stick-built and manufactured homes.
However, many residents protested the rezoning of a large number of acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and High Density Residential. The residents designated three speakers, Walt Bonneau, Anne O’Leary and Aaron Salyi, to talk on their behalf. The speakers shared their objections, including insufficient infrastructure, such as roads, schools, police and fire, to support new development, as well as traffic congestion, flooding, water and sewer deficiencies, environmental impacts and more.
Residents also objected to the lack of site plan, which staff has said is not required at this stage of the process.
Several speakers also represented Granite, with owner Ron Gross talking about his family’s real estate business; attorney Wayne Benesch reviewing the development history of the Foothills; and Julie Engel of the Yuma Greater Economic Development Corp. describing a housing “crisis.”
Kevin Dahl asked that Granite be allowed to develop the land that it has owned for 40 years, just as other developers have been allowed to develop their property throughout the years.
In the end, a majority of supervisors sided with the residents and denied the rezoning requests with 2-3 votes.
Reyes acknowledged that a lack of site plan makes residents uneasy as they don’t know what the developer plans. “When you don’t know what’s happening, there’s anxiety,” he said while explaining his “no” vote.
However, Reyes added that residents don’t appear to be against all development, only against development that will “overwhelm the area.” He urged that an effort be made to balance what the people want with what the developer wants.
Simmons, who represents the Foothills, called for a hand vote from the audience, and the great majority responded by raising their hands when asked if they opposed the rezoning. He chose to side with the residents of his district.
Pancrazi noted that there should be another zoning option other than Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, which is the largest zoning in the Foothills, as there is no longer a need to combine RVs, mobile homes and stick-builds all on the same lot.
Lines, who voted in favor of the rezoning, called himself a “great respecter of property rights” and noted that residents were free to buy the property at market value to build a park or do as they want with it.
Porchas, who also voted in favor of the rezoning, pointed out that the developer’s requests had scored 290/300, an unusually high number, with only 10 points deducted due to the floodplain.
The number of residents living in the notification zone who objected to the proposed changes was not enough to trigger a supermajority vote, which would have called for at least four favorable votes.
Bonneau called this system unfair as many residents who live in the area opposed the rezoning while a homebuilding company that owns a lot of the property that is currently vacant decided to stay neutral.
Following are the cases and the voting results:
• APPROVED WITH 3-2 VOTE: Minor Amendment Case No. 22-05: Granite Yuma LLC and Desert Properties Development requested to change the land use designation of nearly an 8-acre portion of a 570-acre parcel from Mixed Use Residential to Regional Commercial and a 3.60-acre portion from Local Commercial to Mixed Use Residential for property located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 12th Street between Avenue 14E and Avenue 15E.
• DENIED WITH 2-3 VOTE: Rezoning Case No. 22-22: Request to rezoning nearly an 8-acre portion of a 570-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to General Commercial and a 283-acre portion to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision for the property located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 12th Street between Avenue 14E and Avenue 15E.
• APPROVED WITH 3-2 VOTE: Minor Amendment Case No. 22-07: Granite Yuma requested to change the land use designation of nearly a 8-acre portion of a parcel almost 153 acres in size from Mixed Use Residential to Regional Commercial for property located at the southwest corner of South Frontage Road and Avenue 14E alignment.
• DENIED WITH 3-2 VOTE: Rezoning Case No. 22-25: Granite Yuma requested the rezoning of a 128.36-acre portion of a parcel almost 153 acres in size from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, a 14.15-acre portion to High Density Residential and nearly an 8-acre portion to General Commercial for property located at the southwest corner of South Frontage Road and Avenue 14E alignment.
At the request of the applicants, the supervisors kicked two of the cases back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, both of which had previously been recommended for approval by the commission.
The following are the two cases sent back to P&Z:
• Minor Amendment No. 22-06: Granite Yuma requests to change the land use designation of a 5± acre portion of a 25-acre parcel from Low Density Residential to Urban Density Residential and the remaining 20± portion to Medium Density Residential for property located on the southwest corner of the alignments of Avenue 14E and 40th Street.
• Rezoning Case No. 22-24: Granite Yuma requests to rezone a 5± acre portion of a parcel 25 acres in size parcel from Rural Area 10-Acre Minimum to High Density Residential and a 20± portion to Medium Density Residential for property located on the southwest corner of the alignments of Avenue 14E and 40th Street.