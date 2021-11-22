Yuma School District One recently announced its awarding of a $1.5 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). Starting in Jan. 2022, District One reports that the grant will support services for its schools with a significant military-connected student enrollment.
The funding supports science-focused professional development for teachers as well as the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which encourages career and college readiness, in the 12 selected schools.
The schools benefiting from the grant include: Alice Byrne Elementary, Castle Dome Middle School, Desert Mesa Elementary, Dorothy Hall Elementary, Gila Vista Junior High School, James B. Rolle Elementary, James D. Price Elementary, Mary A. Otondo Elementary, Palmcroft Elementary, Ron Watson Middle School, Sunrise Elementary and Woodard Junior High School.
Referring to writing from the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education of the National Science and Technology Council, the press release from District One stated that “it is critical to our national security that our students spark interest in critical and fast-growing careers in STEM and our PreK-12 education system is poised to increase and sustain student engagement in STEM.”
In addition to the support for STEM education and college and career readiness at these schools, District One reported that the grant will also help address the social and emotional needs of military-connected students with a district-level military advocate. The advocate will work with school counselors on military parent and student needs as well as provide counselors with training on the needs of such families.
The support being provided for military-connected students’ needs from DoDEA is the result of its Educational Partnership Branch’s efforts to provide continuity in quality education opportunities for military children across military-connected public school districts and schools outside the Department of Defense. To learn more about their work, visit https://www.dodea.edu/Partnership/about.cfm.
