While the occupants were uninjured, a dog lost its life when a fire broke out at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters also rescued a cat.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, firefighters were dispatched to the Greenwood Village Apartment at about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a fire.
Upon their arrival to the apartment complex, which is located at 2150 S. Avenue A, firefighters found coming from apartment #23.
They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which prevented it from spreading to other apartments in the complex.
There were two adults at the apartment at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered in a back bedroom and one of the occupants unsuccessfully attempted to fight the fire with wet blankets.
Both occupants escaped uninjured, along with one of their two dogs.
The fire originated in the back bedroom and spread rapidly to other parts of the apartment, which sustained significant damage and was not able to be reoccupied.
An adjoining apartment was not damaged. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the displaced occupants.
YFD personnel remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely out and had not spread beyond the original apartment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.