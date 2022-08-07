Domestic violence continues to be the No. 1 call for service at Amberly’s Place. Domestic violence calls in Yuma County were up 43% over this time last year.
Amberly’s Place is a family advocacy center that provides services to primary and secondary victims of abuse in Yuma County and parts of Imperial County. Secondary victims are those who witness and/or are directly impacted by the abuse of the primary victim.
In June, according to the latest data released by Amberly’s Place, the agency served 308 primary and secondary victims. Overall, abuse reports were up by 21% over the same period last year in all categories.
In 2021, Amberly’s Place served 386 victims of domestic violence from January to June. In 2023, during the same period, the agency helped 551 domestic violence victims.
In June 2021, Amberly’s Place assisted in 70 domestic violence cases, while in June 2022, the agency helped 121 victims of domestic violence, a 73% jump over the same month last year.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, Councilman Mike Shelton shared a conversation he had with Amberly’s Place. In view of the hike in domestic violence cases in the past year, he asked for possible causes to the increase.
“Much of that has to do with financial stress, and some of that stress has to do with cost of living and, in some cases, evictions and trouble with housing,” Shelton said.
He noted that he’s been talking with the city’s Housing Department “about the need to see what we can do from a city standpoint to expand the volume and capacity of housing in Yuma. We talked about finding some way to rehabilitate abandoned homes, abandoned hotels, abandoned motels, and turn those into livable units, among other things.
“The sooner we can do that, and I know there’s no snap-our-finger and see things appear, but the sooner we can do that, perhaps the less stress can be in the lives of people who end up exploding at home. Perhaps we can do something to ameliorate that situation,” Shelton added.
Amberly’s Place also saw a “moderate” increase of 7% in cases of child sexual abuse. Some of these cases come to light thanks to people and organizations that work with children.
“We appreciate the support of our law enforcement and community agency partners,” said Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place.
With children back in school, Bourguignon noted that it’s a good time to remind all mandated reporters of the signs and symptoms of child abuse and how to report it. Amberly’s Place has a new coordinator for the Children’s Justice Project, Thomas Slade, and he is available to schedule mandated reporter training sessions for any school or agency that provides services to children.
For more information on these presentations, contact Slade by calling the office at 928-373-0849 or emailing to thomas@amberlysplace.com.
To talk to a crisis advocate, call the 24-hour helpline: 928-373-0849. For more information on spotting the signs of abuse, go to www.AmberlysPlace.com.