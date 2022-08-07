Domestic violence continues to be the No. 1 call for service at Amberly’s Place. Domestic violence calls in Yuma County were up 43% over this time last year.

Amberly’s Place is a family advocacy center that provides services to primary and secondary victims of abuse in Yuma County and parts of Imperial County. Secondary victims are those who witness and/or are directly impacted by the abuse of the primary victim.

