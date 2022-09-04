Abuse statistics for July continue to reflect a significant increase in domestic violence cases when compared with the same period last year, according to Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place.
The family advocacy center assisted 82 primary victims of domestic violence, which brings the year-to-date total to 631, a 39% increase over the same period last year.
Overall, the center provided services to 224 primary and secondary victims of abuse in July.
Amberly’s Place serves primary and secondary victims in Yuma County and parts of Imperial County. Secondary victims are those who witness and/or are directly impacted by the abuse of the primary victim.
In July, the center helped 126 primary victims and 98 secondary victims. Of these, 19 were primary victims of child sexual abuse and/or assault, bringing the year-to-date total of to 141.
“If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%,” Bourguignon said.
The overall number of primary victims this year so far is 945 and for secondary victims, the number is 805, totaling 1,750.
“We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served,” Bourguignon noted.
With school back in session, the Amberly’s Place Children’s Justice Project and Mandated Reporter Team has been “inundated” with requests for presentations on mandated reporting for schools, Bourguignon said.
She expressed gratitude to Yuma County Attorney Jon Smith and his team; Mary Megui, regional program manager of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and her team; and the investigators and detectives from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Yuma, San Luis, Wellton and Somerton for their efforts in making these trainings possible for the community.
“We are fortunate to have a multidisciplinary team that makes the Children’s Justice Project a priority. We are already seeing an increase in reports of child abuse as a result of the efforts of this team,” Bourguignon said.
“We are still scheduling, so if you are interested in having the team present at your agency, feel free to reach out to us,” she added.
Bourguignon also pointed out that October is right around the corner and with it comes Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Amberly’s Place is planning a number of awareness events, including proclamations, distribution of patrol car magnets and Paint the Town Purple, which allows local businesses to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month, often by installing purple lighting.
“We look forward to engaging with our community to raise awareness about domestic violence,” Bourguignon noted.
For more information on the Children’s Justice Project and mandated reporter presentations, contact coordinator Thomas Slade at 928-373-0849 or thomas@amberlysplace.com.
To talk to a crisis advocate, call the 24-hour helpline: 928-373-0849. For more information on spotting the signs of abuse, go to www.AmberlysPlace.com.