Abuse statistics for July continue to reflect a significant increase in domestic violence cases when compared with the same period last year, according to Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place.

The family advocacy center assisted 82 primary victims of domestic violence, which brings the year-to-date total to 631, a 39% increase over the same period last year.

