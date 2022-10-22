With just a few days left to live, Rae Erickson, who was terminally ill, expressed a wish to help a deserving person. She wanted to donate her “Baby Blue Dragon,” as she called her car, to someone whose life would change for the better by having the 2014 Chevrolet Spark.

A longtime customer of Accurate Automotive Attention, Erickson remembered that the company had given away a car for its 50th anniversary in 2019. She approached the business and asked if they could help her gift the car to a deserving person.

