With just a few days left to live, Rae Erickson, who was terminally ill, expressed a wish to help a deserving person. She wanted to donate her “Baby Blue Dragon,” as she called her car, to someone whose life would change for the better by having the 2014 Chevrolet Spark.
A longtime customer of Accurate Automotive Attention, Erickson remembered that the company had given away a car for its 50th anniversary in 2019. She approached the business and asked if they could help her gift the car to a deserving person.
Being generous was not new for Erickson. She generously gave her time volunteering at the Humane Society of Yuma. She volunteered for seven years and assisted the “Glamour Team” as a dog wrangler, worked at the thrift store and helped rescue animals.
“Her passion though was walking dogs with her favorites being the large seniors that came into the shelter … Rae’s contributions to HSOY are numerous and will never be forgotten,” HSOY posted on Facebook.
HSOY also noted that Erickson “loved fantasy and mythical creatures like dragons and fairies. Her car sported dragon seat covers with a dragon head decal on the hood. She even had a walking stick that she thought of as her wand.”
Thus, appropriately, she named her car Blue Dragon.
“Rae Erickson had been a customer of ours for many years, and we knew how much she just loved that car. We knew that it was the Baby Blue Dragon,” said Russell McCloud, owner of Accurate Automotive Attention.
“It’s a very eccentric car,” McCloud added. “It definitely sticks out, and it is a manual transmission.” He noted that they will be happy to teach the winning recipient to drive the standard car, if he or she doesn’t know how to.
Two days after her request, Erickson died.
“We were hoping to try to hurry this process up,” McCloud said. “It just happened so quickly. It just wasn’t possible.”
However, Accurate Automotive Attention is determined to honor Erickson’s memory by making sure the car goes to the right person. The company is asking community members to nominate residents who don’t have a vehicle who would benefit from having one. Nominations are being accepted until noon Sunday.
The winner will be chosen by customers, who will be asked to vote on the nominations, and Annette Lagunas, who is director of HSOY as well as a client.
Those interested in nominating someone should send an explanation of why the nominated person’s life would change for the better if they were to win a car. The nomination should include the name and phone number of the person being nominated as well as the nominator’s full name, phone number and current address.
There are three ways to submit a nomination: drop it off at 1495 S. 3rd Ave., send it through