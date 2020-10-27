Although the ceremony will be different this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club will still honor fallen servicemen and women with wreath-laying ceremonies at Desert Lawn and Sunset Vista Cemeteries.
Committee Chairwoman Winnie Moir said so far this year the biggest challenge has been in fundraising, because they have had to cancel numerous public donation drives, which they have relied on in the past
“We have not been able to collect donations from the community in places where we have in the past due to the COVID-19, so it is even more important to get them mailed in,” Moir said.
Donations can be made anytime before Nov. 30, which is the cutoff date, by mailing a check in the amount of $15 to 1892 W Camino Pradera, Yuma, AZ 85364.
You can also make a donation by going to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/az0079, which has been set up specifically for the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club events in Yuma.
While the group is planning on setting out donation jars at places around town, Moir said the only public fundraiser that they have been able to set up is a dine and donate take-over that is happening on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
“All they have to do is tell their server they would like to make a donation,” Moir said.
There are 2,834 fallen service members buried at the two cemeteries and each year they have been able to increase the number of wreaths purchased, receiving $18,389 in 2019, which was enough to buy and place 1,944 wreaths.
In 2018, 933 wreaths were purchased and 595 in 2017.
“For every two wreaths purchased, Wreaths Across America gives us three,” Moir said.
Now in its fourth year, Moir said she hopes this is the year that they will finally be able to honor every fallen service member with a wreath at their grave.
“Our goal has always been to place a wreath at every grave and with the help of the community we will,” Moir said.
Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held on December 19 at both the Yuma and Foothills cemeteries, however, unlike in previous years, this year’s ceremonies will be closed to the public in order to keep the volunteers safe.
