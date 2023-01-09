A point in time may be fleeting but a lot can be learned by taking a figurative snapshot of just one point. Each year, volunteers for the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness go out into the community to conduct a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. It’s part of a nationwide known as the Point in Time count.
“PIT counts are a critical source of data on the number and characteristics of people who are homeless in the United States,” explained Lucia Wilson, representing the coalition. “These data are used to measure homelessness on a local and national level.”
Wilson added that the data are also provided annually to Congress as part of the Annual Homeless Assessment Report. The report is used by Congress, HUD, other federal departments and the general public to understand the nature and extent of homelessness.
“HUD’s PIT count data has become increasingly important as a measure of our local and national progress related to preventing and ending homelessness,” Wilson said. “In addition to informing national priorities and HUD funding decisions, PIT count data is an extremely important source for local program and system planning. To be responsive to the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in the community, organizations need to understand how many individuals and families are being served by their homeless services system as well as how many are unsheltered and might still need access to services.”
Per the coalition, current and accurate data on Yuma’s homeless population are useful for policy and planning decisions. It enables organizations to adjust the types of services available according to need and they result in more efficient use of limited resources. Reliable local data is further useful in raising public awareness of the challenges that homeless folks face.
As volunteers ask the homeless about their situations during the PIT Count, they’ll also be handing out backpacks filled with basic necessities as a thanks for their participation.
In order to do this, the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness is requesting community donations to assist with this endeavor.
The requested items include: reusable water bottles, socks, beanies, chapstick, razors, cup soup, feminine hygiene products (tampons), baby wipes, bottled water and first aid kits.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations by Thursday, Jan. 19:
- 3250A East 40th Street – Achieve Human Services Corporate office
- 550 West 8th Street – Crossroads Mission Thrift Store
- 255 West 24th Street – National Community Health Partners (NCHP)
- 454 West Catalina Drive – Salvation Army
- 1235 S Redondo Center Dr, Yuma, AZ 85365 – WACOG
- 1625 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364 – Big Lots
