While there are more than 800 known feral cat colonies in Yuma, what people may not realize is they are all being cared for, according to a member of an animal welfare group.
Sharleen Kusmierz, of Yuma Animal Protection and Reporting (YAPAR), said that each of these established colonies have caregivers who are registered with the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).
These caregivers, she explained, feed and water the cats every day, monitor their health and maintain their shelters.
They also do their best to make sure all of the cats in each of the colonies are spayed and neutered through a trap and release program offered by the HSOY.
“We advise people that unless a cat is sick or injured, there is no reason to disturb the colony,” Kusmierz said. “If there is a concern, they can contact the HSOY or city animal control and they will notify the caregiver.”
The biggest problem that Kusmierz and other caregivers are currently experiencing is that people are taking kittens from colonies, thinking they have been abandoned and won’t survive.
“They think they are doing a good thing by rescuing the kitten, but it can be just the opposite,” Kusmierz said. “People need to stop picking up kittens unless they know the mama is not returning.”
Female cats often leave kittens alone in the colonies for up to two hours while they go hunting. Additionally, a kitten’s chance of surviving without the mother cat is very slim.
She added that feral cats and kittens are usually poor candidates for adoption or fostering and that the HSOY is at max capacity and doesn’t have the space to take in any more.
However, if spayed or neutered, a feral cat can live a healthy life in a colony.
There are also ways people can help, such as volunteering their time or by making a monetary or food donation.
Kusmierz suggested becoming a caregiver for a colony, by volunteering to do a ride-along with a caregiver, or filling in for them a day or two so they can have some time off.
“Most of the caregivers are retired and would appreciate the help, even if it is just sitting with them while they are out trapping,” Kusmierz said. “Most of the caregivers each take care of several colonies.”
YAPAR is also accepting monetary donations through its PayPal account and using the money to purchase cat food and water for all of the registered caregivers.
To make a donation go to YAPAR@yumaanimalprotectionandreporting.org. Checks can also be mailed to 2554 W. 16th Street #484, Yuma, Arizona, 85364.
Kusmierz suggested reporting suspected cat colonies to the HSOY, which will assign a caregiver to it if it doesn’t already have one.
