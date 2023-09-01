Friday morning blessed the beginning of dove hunting season with temperatures under 100 degrees, making for a pleasant start to the day for locals and visitors alike. As the U.S. dove hunting capital, Yuma attracts hunters from all over the nation and even the globe every September 1st. With the first landing on a Friday, the season’s opening dovetails with Labor Day weekend, allowing hunters and families to make the most of their time in Yuma.
“It’s been good, you know? Dove numbers are OK this year,” said Mike Rice, Yuma sector supervisor for Arizona Game and Fish. “Depending on where hunters are, there’s a lot of birds in some areas. Some areas are a little lighter on birds but people are doing pretty good. I think everyone’s enjoying the cooler weather today. Being under 100 degrees on opening day of dove is pretty rare and appreciated by all.”
Early season for dove hunting runs from Friday, Sept. 1, through Friday, Sept. 15, this year, where mourning doves and white-winged doves can be hunted. The late season then runs from Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 31, where mourning doves can be hunted. Eurasian collared doves can be hunted year-round.
“The early season generally sees much more activity than the late season for a number of hunters that come to the hunt,” Rice remarked. “And you know, because the doves are migratory so all the mourning doves, there will be residents here year-round. But all the white-wings migrate south and so in the late season, there won’t be any white wings available; it’ll only be mourning … We’ll have a lot of people now through Monday and then it generally gets quite a bit fewer hunters after that opening weekend.”
Opening day has seen an average turnout, he added.
“It’s an average year of hunters – good turnout, as usual,” Rice said. “... I want to say it’s more or less than kind of average. But yeah, people seem to be hunting a little bit later in the morning with the cool weather. By now (11 a.m.), everyone would be gone but there’s still people out hunting.”
Rice noted that plenty of people visit from out of town: “A lot of people from California. I checked a few people from Colorado. In the past, I checked people from as far away as Idaho and Washington.”
Kevin Smith, a manager at Sprague’s Sports, added that the visitors make for “a great economic boom for Yuma.”
“I mean, we’ve never really been able to put a hard number on it but we’d probably estimate about 15,000 people come into Yuma for these first couple of days and it’s about a $5 million impact for these three or four days,” he said. “ So this is really a major economic boost to Yuma, especially as we’re coming out of the slow summertime months where people’s cash flows are starting to dwindle. They get that nice influx of cash to keep on moving forward so it’s perfect timing for Yuma.”
Working at Sprague’s, Smith has seen a variety of hunters.
“Majority of people are from – I can’t really put a number on it but I would probably say about 80% of the people are probably from Southern California,” he continued. “But I’ve seen people from Europe. So they come from all over the world. Yuma is actually the number three destination dove hunting spot in the world. We’re just behind two towns in Argentina, which is number one and number two.”
Speaking with customers and friends frequently, Smith shared that “right now (near 12 p.m.), all reports have been very favorable. The weather has not really been that big of an issue like we originally thought it might be. Everything is going along well: Lots of birds, lots of shooting and everybody seems to have a smile on their face.”
Not long after Smith’s interview, windy weather picked up considerably in Yuma. The National Weather Service put out a dust advisory until 4:30 p.m. Despite that, Rice explained it likely wouldn’t be a big detriment to hunting.
“It does have the potential to move some birds out of the area,” he said. “With the lower temps, they are more likely to head out in the afternoon. The main flight is first thing in the morning but the birds will show some activity in the afternoons as well. If the weather is too bad, most hunters will probably sit the afternoon out and try again in the morning.”
With cooler weather, doves tend to be more active than usual according to Rice. Barring terrible conditions, hunting can be expected to be more comfortable and birds may fly longer.
All in all, Smith concluded that opening morning was a successful one.
“I’ve had several [customers] and they say the shooting has been phenomenal and they’ve all had a great time,” he said. “We’ve had quite a few people run through here in the last three days.”
He also hadn’t heard of any issues in the morning: “There’s been a lot of birds and unfortunately, if somebody said they didn’t find any birds, I guess I’m really gonna say they just needed to scout a little bit better. I haven’t seen anybody that really–we’ve had a nice long line of people coming in to weigh birds for our contests. So I think it’s been very good.”
The contest, per Smith, is known as the Big Breast Contest and is open for submissions until Saturday, Sept. 2 by 12 p.m.
“I’s our spin on a big deer contest,” he said. “So what you do is you bring in the dove breast with one wing attached and weigh it in and they get a chance to win. We give away prizes to the top three birds, and we’ve had little kids win it. We’ve had all kinds of winners on this thing. This is 34 years.”
Other traditional activities are going on in Yuma too, such as the Championship Dove Cookoff and the Yuma Catholic High School Gun Raffle. To learn more about this year’s events, visit https://www.yumadovehunting.com/events.html.