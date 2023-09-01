Friday morning blessed the beginning of dove hunting season with temperatures under 100 degrees, making for a pleasant start to the day for locals and visitors alike. As the U.S. dove hunting capital, Yuma attracts hunters from all over the nation and even the globe every September 1st. With the first landing on a Friday, the season’s opening dovetails with Labor Day weekend, allowing hunters and families to make the most of their time in Yuma.

“It’s been good, you know? Dove numbers are OK this year,” said Mike Rice, Yuma sector supervisor for Arizona Game and Fish. “Depending on where hunters are, there’s a lot of birds in some areas. Some areas are a little lighter on birds but people are doing pretty good. I think everyone’s enjoying the cooler weather today. Being under 100 degrees on opening day of dove is pretty rare and appreciated by all.”

