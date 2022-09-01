A half hour before sunrise today marks the official start of the 2022 Dove Hunting Season in Yuma County.
A half hour before sunrise today marks the official start of the 2022 Dove Hunting Season in Yuma County.
It will last until sunset on Sept. 15. As a reminder, all hunters 10 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting or combination license.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public about some laws to follow when out hunting:
Other restrictions apply to incorporated areas, so hunters should always check with local jurisdictions.
For more information on state law and requirements, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department website at www.yumadovehunting.com.
If you have any questions or need additional information about the dove hunting season, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Regional Office in Yuma at 9140 E. 28th Street, call (928) 342-0091.
