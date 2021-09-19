A slew of people showed up at a Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday either to support or oppose proposed changes to the zoning code related to residential density and parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
The council introduced an ordinance with text amendments that would allow multi-use mixed development in the downtown area. The council has expressed a desire for new residential investment in the area, leading staff to propose an increase in the current density allowances.
The proposal identifies density requirements for single- and multi-family projects based on use and lot size and density bonuses if a project includes other amenities, such as sustainability, mixed use, walkability, public art and onsite parking.
In addition, the proposed amendment would not require onsite parking for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. The parking changes would only apply to those properties that are along and adjacent to Main Street.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny recommendation of the proposal. The last word is up to the council, which is expected to adopt or reject the proposed changes at the next meeting.
Some downtown property and business owners at the commission meeting said they opposed leaving out a parking requirement because parking is already an issue for downtown and the proposed change would make it worse.
However, at the latest meeting, more owners showed up in support of the proposal, urging the council to adopt the changes in order to revitalize downtown, which would bring in private investment parking solutions.
City Attorney Richard Files presented information on the proposed text amendments on Wednesday. He noted that “the priority of this district is to establish and support a mixture of commercial, cultural, governmental and residential uses that will help to ensure a lively pedestrian-oriented district.”
The area is also part of the Downtown Parking Improvement District, which depends on property owners within the district to pay for improvements. The city code has a parking exemption for this improvement district.
Files explained that in 1960 Yuma adopted its first parking regulations requiring property owners to furnish off-street parking with an across-the-board exemption for the area that would become the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Improvement District No. 1 in 1969.
For the next 10 years, the property owners within the district paid for the improvements without contributions from the city. In 1979, an adopted ordinance changed the parking exemption to a legal description of the exempt area, referring to it as the “Downtown Parking Improvement District.”
The 1979 code change also introduced a “tie to gross floor area” at the time of completion of the Downtown Parking Improvement District. Files noted that the gross floor area tie was not present in 1969 when the district was created.
When asked what “gross floor area” means, Files said that in his opinion, it refers to the number of livable square feet, however, he admitted that it’s open to interpretation.
The city attorney also noted that the 1979 “gross floor area tie” is difficult to ascertain, does not give any weight to intensity of use and is confusing to interpret, especially in light of the underlying Old Town Zoning District, which also has a parking exemption for buildings less than 5,000 square feet.
Consequently, the proposed text amendment is an attempt to take the Parking Improvement District back to its roots. It removes the legal description and map, the gross floor area tie to the parking exemption, and changes the name in the city code to conform to the name in the original resolution.
The proposal also gives property owners within the improvement district a “slightly better” parking exemption than adjacent property owners in the Old Town Zoning District who do not pay an assessment.
In addition, Files explained that the 1995 ordinance that created the Old Town Zoning District did not have a density limit on the number of residential units that could be built on a lot in the district.
In 2004, an amendment to the Old Town Zoning District set a density limit of 21 residential units per acre, or 2,000 square feet of lot area per residential dwelling unit, in support of shopkeepers on Madison Avenue.
“This 2,000 square feet restriction makes it almost impossible to develop multi-family residential,” Files said, adding that this means that for every residential unit, there has to be 2,000 square feet of lot area for each unit.
This would be impossible today for some existing complexes, such as the four-unit Power Apartments, as the lot is only 3,000 square feet, Files said.
The 2,000 square feet density restriction also makes a number of the council’s visionary projects impossible without a variance. For example, Files said, the 2016 Phase II Riverfront developer agreement called for construction of 36 apartment units on a .98-acre parcel.
“The apartments were never constructed, nor could they have been constructed without violating the Yuma City Code or obtaining a variance,” Files noted.
A proposed Hotel Del Sol public-private partnership contemplates 18 apartments or 26 student housing units, requiring either a minimum 36,000 square feet of lot area or 52,000 square feet of lot area, where the lot is only 12,000 square feet.
The proposed text amendment would allow up to 26 residential units on the existing footprint of the Hotel Del Sol. The text amendment reduces the required area to 630 square feet per
residential unit and allows up to a 40% density increase based on discretionary bonus densities for public art, sustainability, mixed uses, walkability or additional parking.
The proposed text amendment would allow up to 69 dwelling units per acre by right, which could be increased to 96 units if the full 40% density bonus is achieved.
Files noted that although the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the text amendment, city staff suggests the amendment is necessary for revitalization of the downtown. He pointed to the Historic North End Corridor Plan, adopted in 2010, which says: “A larger residential housing market is needed to help sustain existing business as well as support the location of new business and is essential to creating a vibrant living, shopping, working environment. Development of attractive housing is a key component to creating a successful, self-sustaining district.”
After Files’ presentation, Councilman Gary Knight noted, “So basically this is not about parking, this about density.” He noted that density would bring in more customers to downtown stores, restaurants and bars.
The proposal drew eight speakers who addressed the subject. Mike and Bob Lutes of Lutes Casino said they supported the proposed amendment because it would bring in new business to the downtown area as well as apartment housing, which is in demand in Yuma.
Bob Lutes pointed to plans for a new residential building at the site of the old Drake Hotel, 29-39 W. 2nd St. “If we don’t tear that down, it’s going to sit there,” he said.
Ronald Pailliotet has proposed demolishing the hotel and developing the parcel as well as another nearby property into mixed-use projects. His proposal calls for building a three-story, mixed-use project, with 20 apartments, retail space, ground-level parking garage and a rooftop restaurant as well as a new three- or four-story loft-style apartment building with 14 to 18 units featuring a shared rooftop deck for residents’ use.
Some downtown property owners have accused the city of changing the rules for the developer. City officials have denied that the city changed the rules for a specific developer.
If the currently vacant Drake Hotel is replaced, Bob Lutes added, the city will receive taxes for more improvements downtown. He acknowledged that parking is a problem, but he noted that there are opportunities for multistory parking.
Kevin Eatherly, who has worked on riverfront revitalization both in the private and public sectors, called the proposed text amendment a “step in the right direction” because it would bring better housing and parking solutions to downtown.
It would also help the Hotel Del Sol project bring in private investment, getting a return on the city’s investment, Eatherly added.
Architect Chris Thompson called downtown parking a convenience issue but not a problem. He pointed to the many activities that draw thousands of people to downtown and they always find parking.
Thompson also noted that governments do not build parking structures, private investors do. He added that density brings development, development brings investment, and investment brings parking solutions, and if the city maintains the status quo, a parking solution will not come.
Melissa Irr, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County, said the museum will soon move to Main Street because of the vibrancy and walkability of the downtown district. But, she noted, one piece that is not fully developed is residential. Having buildings occupied day and night will lead to more activities and uses, she added.
Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Co., said he doesn’t see a parking problem downtown, where he lives, works and drives, even on the busiest of days.
Wheeler also defended Pailliotet, pointing out that he went to high school in Yuma with the developer and has the community’s interest at heart.
Christina McConnaughay, who owns 17 properties within one block of the proposed projects, opposed the changes. She called the parking situation a “nightmare” and said she wants downtown to develop but with required parking because people don’t want to park half a mile from where they live.
Jim Smith, owner of Jimmie Dee’s Bar, said he owns the two parcels impacted by the proposed development. “Let’s call a spade a spade,” he added, noting that the text amendment is really about the two proposed projects, which he insisted do not fit the existing residential requirements and provide very little or no parking.
In addition, Smith said, downtown is about entertainment, not residential development.
Knight interjected that a residential project would make downtown more walkable. There is plenty of parking downtown, just not in front, the councilman noted.
“I want to see it revitalized, I want to see people living, working and going to your establishment and the other establishments downtown. They don’t mind walking a little ways home,” Knight added.
Councilman Chris Morris noted that the missing piece downtown is higher density residential, which will benefit businesses and retailers. He sees it becoming a more walkable entertainment district with residents being able to visit businesses and walk back home without needing a parking space.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he was “blown away” when he found out that the council’s vision for downtown, including the Hotel Del Sol project, would not be possible under the current code. He noted that downtown needs more density, with the city striving for quality projects.