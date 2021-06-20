The Yuma Fire Department has determined that Friday night’s fire, which destroyed a commercial building that was under construction and severely damaged another, was intentionally set
At approximately 10:27 p.m. officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue to assist the YFD with an active fire at the location.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a commercial building in downtown Yuma that was under construction at 212 S. 2nd Ave. fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The intense heat from the fire also allowed it to spread to a structure just north of it, which sustained heavy damage.
“The fire spread to an adjacent building where it damaged several offices.” YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said.
Yuma firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and extinguish any hot spots or flare ups.
Franklin added that some of the inmates in custody at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center had to be relocated to another part of the jail due to all the heavy smoke in the area.
There were no reported injuries, and fire investigators on scene determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set, thus deeming it as arson.
The case is currently under construction and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has videos or photos in reference to the case can upload them to the link https://yumapdaz.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/downtownfire. All information can be kept confidential.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
