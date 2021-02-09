Wellton station agents working on a roving patrol Thursday arrested a U.S. citizen who they said was attempting to smuggle eight illegal entrants inside the cabin area of the semi-truck he was driving.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 5 p.m. a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) requested border patrol assistance on a vehicle stop just east of the Ligurta rest Area, which is on the eastbound lane side of Interstate 8.
Once on scene border patrol agents conducted immigration inspections of the occupants of the semi-truck and determined seven of them were Mexican nationals, with the other being a Honduran national.
None of the eight occupants, who were all male, were found to have proper documentation that would allow them to work or reside in the country legally.
Record checks were also conducted, which revealed that one of the occupants is a convicted felon who had previously served 18 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
The 43-year-old driver of the semi-truck, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested on smuggling charges.
The vehicle was seized and the eight occupants are being held as material witnesses.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol states that human smuggling organizations only care about profits made from smuggling immigrants.
In this incident, the driver did not have a commercial driver’s license, which not only endangered the lives of the illegal entrants who were passengers inside the cab of the semi-truck, but the community as well.
