In anticipation of the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s upcoming Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday, Arizona Western College has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year honorees: Dr. Sara Amani, a professor of multilingual composition specialist, and Rafael Encinas, an academic advisor and transition coordinator for AWC CAMP.
The college reports that 47 qualified candidates were nominated by students and staff for recognition. Winners were selected through the offices of the Vice President of Learning Services and CTE & Workforce Development.
To earn title of Teacher of the Year, these honorees had to demonstrate: exemplary performance in the classroom; being accepted and respected by their colleagues and administrators; being innovative, creative and enthusiastic; being involved in professional enrichment; outstanding contributions and/or leadership in their workplace and beyond; and a willingness to share their expertise with others.
Both Amani and Encinas were also honored at an AWC employee recognition event on Monday, April 17.
“These faculty members have gone above and beyond to support their students in line with our mission of transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities,” said Joann Chang, associate dean of Math, Science, Engineering and Wellness & Physical Education.
Thanks to a partnership with the AWC Foundation, the awardees will receive either the Frances Morris Endowed Faculty Achievement Award or the Shadle-Edgecombe Endowed Faculty Achievement Award for their work in the college and community.
Along with these awards, Amani and Encinas will receive a tuition waiver for three credits at Northern Arizona University – Yuma for the 2023-2024 academic year, sponsored travel to a professional development conference and a special parking spot on campus.
Dr. Amani specifically will also have the responsibility of selecting a high school senior or a student already attending AWC for the Teacher of the Year Presidential Scholarship.
Speaking on her teaching philosophy, Amani expressed that she’s multilingual student-focused and tailors her approach to their needs.
“In order to better serve our multilingual students, I create and maintain an atmosphere for learning and provide a motivational atmosphere for them,” she said. “I use strategies and techniques that make clear the purpose and content of each lesson and use varied and effective methods of presentation appropriate to the lesson content. I tailor assignments around the topics of their interests and living experiences, use readings that are culturally relevant and appropriate and encourage students to learn from their cultural heritage and personal experiences.”
She explained that she’s derived her style from research on individual differences and her own research publications and conference presentations on the topics of first-year composition, written corrective feedback, second-language writing, task-based language teaching and learning, and learning styles and strategies. The result is a varied and flexible approach.
“... in terms of assessment, I creatively seek ways to assess their composition which would not bias the performance of one type of learner over another,” she said. “I see one of my primary roles to be a facilitator, providing a context which fosters students’ autonomy and development of critical, conceptual and reflective thinking. This, I believe, aligns with the vision of AWC’s strategic plan which is ‘Cultivating generations who value knowledge, foster independence, eliminate poverty and create vital, equitable and sustainable communities.’”
At AWC, Dr. Amani has been known for having led the charge on implementing AWC’s first TEDx event and for her regular multilingual student expos, which celebrate the students’ cultures.
“Dr. Amani showed a lot of passion and dedication in motivating us to believe that the promotion of intercultural understanding should become a common practice in our school,” student Araceli Espindola said. “Dr. Amani facilitated the conversation in our class that recognizing and appreciating each other’s differences is important for creating an environment where we feel valued and recognized.”
For Rafael Encinas, an Arizona Western-made educator, teaching is about paying it forward and preparing students for their futures. He stated that every educational opportunity has helped him grow and he owes a lot to the AWC community. He now helps students through the grant program known as CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program).
“I believe that I have cultivated a support system of AWC peers who have helped me grow both educationally and personally,” he said. “Every teaching strategy I implement is inspired from different AWC professors who have inspired me to help others. They instilled in me the importance of hands-on, reflective and passionate teaching which allows me to cultivate an amazing student experience. I take pride in my work. I want them to be Arizona Western Made, just like me.
“In order to deliver said meaningful and amazing student experience, facilitators must work diligently to help students not just pass classes but to also give them the tools to thrive in their community. For example, one of the college’s priorities is to eliminate poverty by cultivating educated and skilled community members. A primary way to do this is to start early by providing a strong foundation for learning – by strengthening both personal and career-based skill building. I believe I contribute to an amazing student experience by encouraging students to develop employment preparedness skills in a safe, flexible and adaptable learning environment.”
Encinas’ work through CAMP is one that benefits students with migrant and seasonal farm-working backgrounds. The program assists them with pre-college transitions and offers support services in developing necessary skills to succeed in their first year of college.
“Rafael always emphasized the importance of leadership skills, learning, listening and, most importantly, working as a team and communicating with our peers,” student Fatima Sanchez Cruz said. “Rafael showed us the true meaning of life and how the college could get you through your academic goals if you used the resources handed to you wisely. He is a dedicated educator who gives his students everything he has in the hope that they will realize their full potential.”
Both Amani and Encinas will be recognized during the 36th Annual Teacher of the Year banquet and ceremony on Tuesday, April 25.