In anticipation of the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s upcoming Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday, Arizona Western College has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year honorees: Dr. Sara Amani, a professor of multilingual composition specialist, and Rafael Encinas, an academic advisor and transition coordinator for AWC CAMP.

The college reports that 47 qualified candidates were nominated by students and staff for recognition. Winners were selected through the offices of the Vice President of Learning Services and CTE & Workforce Development.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

