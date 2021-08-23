Yuma police are investigating a drive-by shooting in an alleyway that left one person wounded.
It happened at approximately 2:34 a.m. in the 100 block between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, when officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man, whose condition is not known at this time, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Franklin said the initial investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired and the vehicle that the victim was in, was also damaged.
There are no other reported injuries and no suspect information at this time.
The case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
