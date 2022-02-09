A drive-by shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon around the intersection of Avenue A and 32nd Street. The Yuma Police Department responded to the 3100 block of S. Avenue A at 5:02 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
According to information released by YPD Lieutenant Robert Conley, officers arriving on the scene located multiple shell casings and a black Mercedes passenger car with damage sustained from gunfire. The other vehicle involved fled the scene and was described as a black pickup truck. The truck and its owner had not been located as of presstime Tuesday night.
Avenue A from Holly Drive to 32nd Street was temporarily closed while officers processed the scene Tuesday night. The case remains currently under investigation.
YPD confirmed that no injuries were reported.
The shooting – officially deemed an aggravated assault by YPD – took place in the vicinity of the Yuma Union High School District’s offices as well as Kofa and Vista High Schools.
YUHSD’s Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten confirmed that the incident didn’t involve anyone in the district or have anything to do with the schools other than the fact it occurred in their vicinity. Student-athletes at Kofa were placed on lockdown, however, as is the district’s protocol for reported crime in the neighboring area.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, the individual may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.