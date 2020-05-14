One man is in stable condition at Yuma Regional Medical Center following a drive-by shooting.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sam Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 11:32 p.m. near 8th Street and Avenue C.
Pavlak said that an unknown suspect driving a red sedan pulled up next to another vehicle at the intersection. The suspect brandished a handgun, and fired multiple shots into other vehicle, hitting the passenger.
The red sedan fled the area at a high rate of speed.
“These two vehicles ended up side-by-side at the intersection and shots were fired,” Pavlak said. “It is not known yet what led to the incident.”
A 19-year-old male passenger inside of the victim’s vehicle was struck by a single round during the incident. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.