A 24-year-old has been arrested after launching his car near Redondo Drive and rolling it several times.
The man, who was driving a blue Honda Civic, received minor injuries after crashing his car at the intersection of Redondo Center Drive and 16th Street Tuesday night.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. The driver was traveling southbound on Redondo Drive at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light.
Upon entering the intersection, the car continued southbound and crashed through the protective railing, ultimately driving off the roadway.
The vehicle came to rest in the desert area east of the railroad tracks.
“The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof,” Franklin said. “The driver got out of the vehicle on his own.”
The driver was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and was later arrested.
Franklin added that speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.