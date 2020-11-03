The man arrested in connection to a motor-vehicle accident on Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a male juvenile is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Jose Miguel Villareal made his initial appearance in weekend court on Sunday afternoon and was informed that he was being held on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and manslaughter.
Villareal is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, at which time he will be informed whether a criminal complaint has been filed against him, and what, if any, offenses they are being charged with.
According to Somerton Police, the incident happened at approximately 1:18 a.m., with officers responding to the 600 block of W. Fulton Street.
During the investigation into the incident officers learned that the driver of a vehicle, now known to be Villareal, was pulling out of the driveway of an acquaintance’s residence, after a family and friend gathering.
No other information was made available.
The case is still under investigation and Somerton police have determined that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
Next of kin notification has been made.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.
