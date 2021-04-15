A San Luis, Ariz., resident has been jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the death of a pedestrian Sunday night.
Maria Leal, an 80-year-old resident of San Luis Rio Colorado, was struck by a vehicle at Merrill Avenue and Villa Street about 8 p.m., according to the San Luis Police Department.
She was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hopsital, where she died of severe injuries to the head.
The driver of the vehicle that struck her was identified by police as Vicente Torres Sandoval, a 26-year-old resident of San Luis, Ariz.
He was arrested initially on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said, but later charged as well with vehicular manslaughter.