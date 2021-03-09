The driver of a hatchback sedan has been cited after Yuma police say she struck a 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle Sunday evening.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin the incident happened at approximately 5:38 p.m., with officers responding to Arizona Avenue and Country Club Drive for a report of a vehicle versus bicycle.
Franklin said the initial investigation determined that a 19-year-old female was driving a Toyota Yaris southbound on Arizona Avenue when she struck a bicycle ridden by a 6-year-old boy.
The 6-year-old boy, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
The boy is reportedly listed in stable condition.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision and Franklin said the driver was cited for driving at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
