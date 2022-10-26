A 20-year-old man was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in which alcohol may have been a factor, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at approximately 2:24 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of East County 14th Street for a report of a crash involving a rollover.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2017 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on County 14th Street when it crossed over into the opposite lane and crashed through a fence.
As a result, the Honda Accord became airborne and rolled over several times upon hitting the ground, causing the driver to be ejected.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a citrus grove.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver, who had sustained critical injuries.
“Due to the seriousness of the crash, it was initially thought to be a fatality,” Pavlak said. “A sample of his blood was also taken for analysis.”
The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.