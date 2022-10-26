A 20-year-old man was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in which alcohol may have been a factor, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at approximately 2:24 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of East County 14th Street for a report of a crash involving a rollover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you