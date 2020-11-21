Three people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon after a collision at County 13½ and Avenue C.
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department was called to the scene at 12:42 p.m. to assist Rural Metro Fire Department.
According to SCFD, an orange Audi crossover and a gray Dodge crossover collided in a T-bone type accident. It was unknown how the accident occurred, but “it was evident that the Audi struck the driver side of the Dodge, causing significant intrusion into the driver side space,” SCFD noted.
The Audi had one occupant: a female driver, while the Dodge had a female driver and a female passenger.
The driver of the Audi sustained unknown injuries and was transported by Rural Metro, while the passenger of the Dodge was transported by Somerton Cocopah ambulance. The Dodge passenger was complaining of head, neck, back and abdominal pain.
The driver of the Dodge was pinned between the center console and the driver’s side door.
SCFD used a 4X4 pickup to pull the Audi from the Dodge. Then, Rural Metro Engine Company personnel used hydraulix shears and spreaders to remove both the front and back doors and the B-post in between the doors, which allowed paramedics to extricate the patient safely, SCFD reported.
The driver of the Dodge was complaining of pain to both legs and suffered possible fractures. She was taken to YRMC by Rural Metro ambulance.
The accident is under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.