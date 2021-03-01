A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash on County 14th Street early Saturday morning, according to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
Captain Javier Hernandez said firefighters responded to the location, which was on the Levee Road, at approximately 4:29 a.m. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had come upon the accident while on patrol in the area.
He added that it is not known how much time had passed between the time the crash occurred to when Border Patrol agents reported it.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a severely damaged Dodge SUV that had overturned and landed on its roof on the right side of the canal.
The 24-year-old female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was unconscious and had to be extricated using hydraulic power tools.
After being treated at the scene she was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition by SCFD ambulance.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department backfilled the Somerton fire station while its firefighters were at the scene of the crash.
The Cocopah Tribal Police Department is investigating the accident.
