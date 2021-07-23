Yuma police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled on foot after crashing into the back porch of a house Thursday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 12:13 p.m., with officers responding to the 1800 block of West 1st Street for a report of a vehicle-versus-residence.
The initial investigation revealed that a 25-year-old male, who was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck, drove through a chain-link fence and collided with a pillar connected to the back porch of the residence.
Afterward, the driver immediately fled the scene on foot and has yet to be apprehended.
The two passengers in the pickup truck, however, a 25-year-old female and a 23-year-old male, remained on the scene.
One of the passengers was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Franklin added that the occupants were outside of the home at the time, but were not injured.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.