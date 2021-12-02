One driver had to be extricated from a vehicle Tuesday after an accident on Avenue G and County 14th Street, according to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
SCFD responded to the scene at 5:29 p.m., and found a red Nissan sedan and white Ford pickup at the northwest corner of the intersection. The Ford pickup was hauling a lettuce conveyor at the time of the collision.
SCFD personnel found a trapped, unconscious, male driver in the Nissan with extensive intrusion at the driver side door. SCFD personnel used their hydraulic spreaders to tear away the driver side door and free the driver.
He was placed in full cervical spine immobilization and extricated from the vehicle. SCFD paramedics transported the Nissan’s driver via emergency traffic to YRMC. He was later flown to Phoenix with internal bleeding and fractures to his head and pelvis, SCFD reported.
The driver of the pickup stated that he was uninjured.
According to the driver of the pickup, the Nissan was westbound on County 14th and failed to stop. The Ford pickup was unable to stop and struck the Nissan directly on the driver’s door, with the Nissan coming to rest on the shoulder at County 14th and west of Avenue G. The pickup came to rest in the field to the north of the Nissan.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.