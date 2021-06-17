A 21-year-old Yuma man was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in stable condition after crashing into a semi-truck trailer Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Christina Fernandez said that at approximately 4:47 p.m. the Yuma Police Department received a report of a collision with injuries in the 7900 block of East 30th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on 30th Street when it collided with the back end of an unattached semi-truck trailer that was parked on the block.
“That trailer was not the only trailer that was parked in the area. There were others out there,” Fernandez said.
The 21-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant of the Cobalt, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
