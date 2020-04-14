Driver in fatal motorcycle hit-and-run charged with felony offense

Antonio Lopez Nunez, who allegedly drove away from a fatal motorcycle crash earlier this year without waiting for police to arrive pleaded not guilty on Monday during his arraignment in Yuma County Superior Court to a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a felony.
Attorney, Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, who was appointed by the court to represent Nunez, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. The charge stems from the January 12 hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Michael Guinn.
During the hearing, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, told Nunez, who is out of custody, that the grand jury of Yuma County had returned an indictment against him, charging him with the offense.
The 28-year-old Nunez admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Guinn was riding when he turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department the day after the crash.
Judge Nelson also warned Nunez that he was required to be present for all of his court hearings, and that if he fails to attend, and that absence is determined to be voluntary, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
He added that hearings could be held without him, including his trial. Nunez’s next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 14.
While this was happening, Guinn’s brother Bruce, and his mother Connie, were joined outside the courthouse by a small group of family and friends who were protesting that they didn’t believe Nunez was being held accountable.
They carried signs saying, “Victims shouldn’t be treated like defendants,” and “Victims have rights too.”
“We are out here trying to get justice for my baby brother,” said Bruce, who organized the event. “I miss him so much. Him and I had such a tight bond. Since that day my family and I and many others lives have not been the same and never will be again.”
Bruce added that he is worried that the case is not being taken seriously because of the history they have had with Yuma police, which began back when they were in their late teens and early twenties.
“We had a drug problem,” Bruce said. “My mother or I have not had one single phone call from anyone in law enforcement or the court system since it happened. The only contact we have had is when I have reached out to them.”
The family has also started a petition on Facebook at #justiceformikeguinn, which has hundreds of signatures from people showing their support. Bruce added that it was standing room only at the Vertical Church for his brother’s funeral.
“It shows that Mike touched a lot of people’s lives,” Bruce said.
YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, said that she was unable to substantiate Guinn’s claim late Monday evening, but added that it was possible he was making contact with detectives regularly, so they may not have needed to call him.
According to Yuma police the hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:53 p.m., on Jan. 12, with officers responding to the 7000 Block of E. 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a black motorcycle being ridden by Guinn, who was pronounced dead at the scene, crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street.
Upon further investigation, however, the YPD Traffic Unit has determined Guinn’s motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle. The offending vehicle fled the scene, but with the parts obtained during the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle is a 2004-2012 Chevy Malibu.
As a result of the collision, 32nd Street between Avenue 7E and Avenue 8E was closed in both directions for several hours.
The following day, at about 4:34 p.m., a 28-year-old male, now known to be Nunez, came into the Yuma Police Department and admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Guinn was riding.
The vehicle he was driving was a Chevy Malibu. Charges were forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.