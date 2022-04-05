The driver arrested in connection to last week’s vehicle pursuit that ended when he crashed into a brick wall to avoid being hit by a semi-truck was ordered to be held on no bond Monday.
During the arraignment in Yuma Justice Court, Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart informed 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos that two criminal complaints had been filed against him, charging him with a combined 13 offenses.
Those charges, Stewart continued, include three counts of theft of means of transportation, two counts of misconduct involving weapons, and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
Gutierrez-Ceballos was also charged with one count each of burglary, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, shoplifting and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.
Attorney Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represented Gutierrez-Ceballos for the purpose of the hearing, also waived the reading of the complaint and further advisement of his client’s rights.
When the matter of bond was addressed, prosecutor Robert Severson of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office asked that Gutierrez-Ceballos remain in custody without bail.
He argued that Gutierrez-Ceballos was out of custody on pretrial services in another case when he committed the new offenses and that he will likely have additional charges filed against him in a fourth case very soon.
In addition to granting Severson’s request, Stewart also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. April 8 for a preliminary hearing.
His case will also likely go before the grand jury before his preliminary hearing can be held. If that does happen, his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment.
Stewart also ordered that Gutierrez-Ceballos be provided with a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
According to Yuma police, the incident began at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 9600 block of East 36th Lane, when officers located a stolen Chevy Silverado that had been used earlier in the week in an armed robbery.
The vehicle was then tracked to the 11000 block of South Avenue 9E with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) and the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (AVTTF).
The vehicle was being driven by Gutierrez-Ceballos, who was a suspect in the March 28 armed robbery at the Walmart located at 8151 E. 32nd St.
When officers approached the vehicle, Gutierrez-Ceballos’ allegedly attempted to hit a GITTEM detective with the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, prompting Yuma police officers to give chase.
The pursuit ended in the 3500 block of East 32nd Street, which is where the crash happened. Gutierrez-Ceballos was taken into custody and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life–threatening injuries.
He was treated and released from Yuma Regional Medical Center and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on numerous felony offenses. It was discovered that Gutierrez-Ceballos was also wanted for multiple felony warrants.
On March 28, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Yuma police responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Walmart, located at 8151 E. 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed a man entered the business, selected items and attempted to leave the store without paying.
When confronted by loss prevention associates from the store, the suspect dropped the items and displayed a handgun.
The suspect then fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado, which had been stolen out of California, that was waiting in the parking lot.
The loss prevention associate knew the suspect to be Gutierrez-Ceballos and gave the information to officers on scene.
There were no reported injuries from this incident.
