A 77-year-old female driver was injured Thursday after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a wall.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 3:08 p.m. officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving an injury in the 100 block of West 20th Place.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver Ford Taurus was traveling southbound in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue when the driver lost control and collided with a residential wall.
The wall is the back wall of a residence in the 100 block of West 20th Place.
The crash also caused a natural gas line to break, which resulted in the area being evacuated until it could be shut off.
The gas line was shut off at approximately 4:41 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
