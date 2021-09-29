A male driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a bouncing tire struck the windshield of his vehicle while he was traveling on County 19th Street near Avenue F.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said the incident happened at approximately 12:33 p.m., with firefighters being dispatched to the location for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
When firefighters arrived, they found a red Ford Focus parked on the north side of County 19th Street, with obvious damage to the driver’s side of the windshield.
The driver, who was the only occupant, told firefighters that a City of San Luis garbage truck was traveling eastbound when it lost a tire.
The tire then glanced off another vehicle, causing it to bounce and hit his windshield.
De Anda said the driver of the Ford Focus received multiple glass cuts and wounds to his arms and face.
SCFD EMTs and paramedics cleaned and dressed the driver’s wounds. He declined being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The garbage truck remained on scene, having stopped on the southside of County 19th Street. The driver was uninjured.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.