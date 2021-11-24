One of the drivers involved in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run collision earlier this month has died at a Phoenix-area hospital, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Burle Sargent, 86, died on Monday from the injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened at approximately 7:07 a.m. Nov. 4 at 32nd Street and Avenue 3E.
The initial investigation revealed that the small black or dark-colored SUV was traveling east on 32nd Street when it collided with the rear end of a Toyota Tundra that was in the turn lane.
The force of the impact then caused the Toyota Tundra to swerve left and collide with a Nissan Altima, which in turn struck a Ford Edge in front of it.
The Ford Edge then ended up colliding with a Dodge Nitro that was in front of it.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 35-year-old female, and Sargent, who was the driver of the Dodge Nitro, were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Sargent was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the small black or dark colored SUV fled the scene and has not been located yet.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.