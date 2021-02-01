The man who died in a car crash on Friday has been identified.
According to information provided by Lt. Sam Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Crispin Montano-Villela of Yuma was the driver who was killed in the early-morning collision in the area of Avenue G and County 15th Street.
The 2:30 a.m. crash involvied a black 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and a green 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck.
The initial investigation revealed that the Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on County 15th Street and failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Avenue G, where it collided with the green pickup truck, which had been traveling north on Avenue G.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found the Sante Fe in a field on the east side of Avenue G and the pickup truck on the irrigation ditch that abuts the east side of the road.
The driver of the Ford pickup truck, now identified as Montano-Villela, was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Santa Fe was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.
This case remains under investigation at this time and Pavlak said alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision.