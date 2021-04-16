One person was killed Thursday morning in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 95 in which both vehicles involved burst into flames, causing the roadway to be closed for several hours.
According to information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves, the accident happened at approximately 10:16 a.m. at milepost 35.8.
Graves said a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Highway 95, when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the southbound lane.
“He then overcorrected and the vehicle then went into a broadside skid,” Graves said.
As a result, a dump truck, which was traveling southbound on Highway 95, then struck the Tahoe. Both vehicles burst into flames.
The driver of the SUV was trapped inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Highway 95 was closed in both directions north of the crash at milepost 39 for several hours and did not reopen until shortly after 2 p.m.
Dome Valley Road and State Route 24 in California remained open for traffic south of where the crash occurred.
