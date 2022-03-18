An 85-year-old Yuma man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the EZ-GO golf cart he was driving was hit by a car.
Tania Pavlak, a spokesperson for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, said the man has been identified as Harold Hartman.
Hartman sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Pavlak said the crash occurred at approximately 12:29 p.m., with deputies responding to the area of County 14th Street and Avenue 14½E for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on County 14th Street, while the EZ-GO golf cart was traveling westbound.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the golf cart, identified as Hartman, failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the Honda Odyssey. YCSO said.
The golf cart was struck and came to a stop on its roof in a nearby embankment.
The case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
