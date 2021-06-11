The driver of a sand rail was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center after colliding with a farm tractor Thursday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. on a canal road at Ave C ¾ and County 13 ½ St.
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a mini sand rail on its side and the driver’s leg pinned inside.
Firefighters had to use a hydraulic power tool to extricate the driver before placing him on a backboard and assessing him for further injuries.
He complained of pain to his lower leg and hip.
The driver of the tractor was assessed by additional EMS personnel and found to be uninjured and declined further medical care on scene.
The crash appeared to be a T-bone- type-collision where the sand rail struck the tractor.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.