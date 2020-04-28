Driver of truck pulling livestock dies in crash

Interstate 8 was closed for several hours in both directions while troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated a fatal collision involving a semi truck pulling a trailer filled with cattle.
According to ADOT spokesperson Bart Graves, the crash happened at approximately 11:23 a.m. near Telegraph Pass when the semi truck rolled over into the westbound lanes.
Graves said the driver of the semi truck is the only fatality and no other vehicles were involved.
He added that it was his understanding that no cattle were injured, and the towing company sent another semi truck to pick them up.
As of about 5:30 p.m. heavy-duty tow trucks were on scene. Both eastbound lanes of I-8 were also still closed, as well as one westbound lane.
Traffic was being diverted through Dome Valley back to Wellton. There was no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The name of the driver has not been released.