The driver of a vehicle involved in a two-car collision early Sunday morning sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m., with deputies responding to the area of Avenue A and County 16th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a tan 2018 Chevrolet Cruze sedan was traveling northbound on Avenue A, nearing the intersection of County 16th Street.
Meanwhile, a blue 2010 Ford F-150 Ford pickup truck, which was also traveling northbound on Avenue A, attempted to pass the Chevrolet Cruze.
For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet Cruze veered into the southbound lane and was struck by the Ford pickup truck.
Both vehicles then continued northwest, eventually running off the road and coming to a stop on the west side of Avenue A.
The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and was later flown out to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.
While the driver of the Ford pickup truck was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.
The case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
You can also visit the agency’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
