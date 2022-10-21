A man suspected of driving while impaired by drugs was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a motor vehicle collision in which another person was injured, Yuma police said.

The man, 37-year-old Zachary Allen Rogers, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage and aggravated driving under the influence.

