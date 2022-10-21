A man suspected of driving while impaired by drugs was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a motor vehicle collision in which another person was injured, Yuma police said.
The man, 37-year-old Zachary Allen Rogers, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage and aggravated driving under the influence.
At approximately 7:09 p.m., Yuma police responded to a report of an injury collision in the 5400 block of East Airport Loop Road.
The initial investigation into the crash revealed that Rogers, who was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, was parked off the roadway on the Airport Loop.
The Pathfinder was on the east side of the road, facing northbound, when police said Rogers suddenly made a U-turn to head south, which caused a Honda CBR 250 motorcycle to collide with it.
The 24-year-old rider of the motorcycle was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Rogers and his 45-year-old female passenger were not injured.
Yuma police report that drug impairment appears to have been a factor in the crash, and Rogers was driving on a suspended license at the time.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.