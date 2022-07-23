A man sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening during a single-vehicle collision in Roll.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak the crash happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. with deputies responding to the area of Mohawk Valley Boulevard and County 8th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Mohawk Valley Boulevard towards County 8th Street when the driver for unknown reasons suddenly veered over to the west side of the roadway.
As a result, the pickup went airborne, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital. Where he was treated for his injuries and is now in stable condition.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Speed appears to have been a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.