A single-vehicle rollover crash left the car’s driver injured Wednesday morning.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, the crash happened at approximately 8:08 a.m., with Somerton Cocopah firefighters responding to the area of South Somerton Avenue at County 18¾ Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a female, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, sitting in a recently tilled agriculture field next to her car.
De Anda said the woman told firefighters that she had been driving northbound on Somerton Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway.
As a result, her car ran through some barrier fencing and rolled multiple times into the field.
“The occupant of the vehicle was complaining of left shoulder pain,” De Anda said.
The woman had been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and all of the vehicle’s airbags had deployed.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Somerton Cocopah paramedics for further evaluation.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.