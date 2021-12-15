A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, leading troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a short vehicle pursuit.
According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Wellton.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a Kia, who instead took off, traveling at over 100 mile per hour.
Eventually troopers used spike strips and a grappler device to stop the vehicle, which subsequently rolled into the median near Tacna.
“After his vehicle rolled a couple of times, the suspect got out and attempted to run,” Graves said. “However, troopers were able to get him into custody.”
The driver of the Kia was transported and admitted to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers also found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
When released from the hospital, the driver faces charges of failure to yield, possession of narcotic drugs and trafficking in narcotics.
