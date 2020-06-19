Drone captures large gathering of off-road enthusiasts in south Yuma County

Somerton/Cocopah Fire Chief Paul De Anda is once again advising the community to continue to practice social distancing after a drone captured a large gathering of off-road enthusiasts in south Yuma County recently.
In an image from the video, which De Anda released on Tuesday, dozens of vehicles and numerous people can be seen gathered in mass in the desert south of County 19th Street and Avenue C, despite warnings from health officials against doing so in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
De Anda added that he and his department have also spoken out against this sort of gathering many times before, yet they continue to happen at the same spot.
“The problem is not simply this mass gathering, on the weekends; it is that this is a reflection of the attitudes and complacency that is helping to support this spike and upswing in COVID-19 infections, De Anda said. “For those with underlying health issues and in some cases, for some with excellent health, the results can impact families financially, physically and emotionally.”
For many of those who are young and healthy, being infected may just be an inconvenience. But, when those who are infected, spread COVID-19 to others, especially family members with underlying health issues, the results can be deadly.
The SCFD is strongly encouraging everyone to wear a facemask, wash their hands, not touch their faces and maintain a safe social distance from others.