A drone incursion Wednesday near San Luis led to the discovery of a package containing over one pound of methamphetamine.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 9:30 p.m. a drone was detected entering the country and was seen hovering over a field in San Luis before returning to Mexico.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station responded to the area and found a package wrapped in tape that contained 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine, which agents seized, had an estimated street value of $2,000.
