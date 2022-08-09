Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on the Yuma Drought Preparedness and Response Plan. This story focuses on some of the concerns brought up by the City Council. The first story, published on Sunday, reviews the steps outlined in the plan for the city and residents.
With Colorado River water levels dipping to record lows, Yuma officials have turned their attention to what the city can do in response to potential water shortages.
An updated Yuma Drought Preparedness and Response Plan calls for reductions in water use by the city organization and encourages residents to conserve water, offering specific steps they can take.
The plan heavily focuses on educating customers on what they can do to conserve water. It has four stages, “increasing from just a concern to an emergency (when) we don’t have enough water to purvey to our customers,” according to Jeremy McCall, director of utilities.
Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that the city’s water conservation efforts will be mostly symbolic as Yuma’s usage is small compared to high users, such as agriculture.
“What the city consumes off the river versus the largest users, which is the ag community, we’re not moving the needle one way or the other dramatically. It’s more of a practical leadership perspective on our impacts as far as a greater river discussion,” Nicholls said.
McCall agreed, noting that 80% of Colorado River water is used for agriculture.
“The only reason I make that point is, I know the agricultural community right now is under their own discussions on how they can manage this voluntarily through the process,” Nicholls said. “It’s not to pin them with, ‘It’s your problem, not ours. We’re joining with you to try to figure this out,’ but we really need to be more of a support on the ag impact because that’s where the true savings on the river are going to be realized.
“It’s great we have a plan and that we’re working through the different issues and what we can do as individuals, but also just remember ag is 70% of our economy and when ag slows down, the economy goes down too, so we need to be ready and support that, should that happen,” the mayor added.
McCall noted that the irrigation districts are not obligated to participate in the city’s plan, “but they know that they’re the biggest players, they know that they have a real responsible role to participate. So they’re coming in and currently having conversations about what they can do and still keep the industry viable for the area. There’s a lot of people that are supported off of agriculture, not only farmers, but the support industry, it’s a billion dollar industry.”
Under the current rules, which have been in place since the 19th century, Yuma is in a good place when it comes to water rights.
“We have over 100 years of water. Security on paper at this point,” McCall said.
Arizona has six water priority categories, with priorities 1-3 having first priority water rights. Yuma’s water allocation is in this first set of priorities and not subject to water cuts under the current Drought Contingency Plan, an agreement between the federal government, states, water users and Mexico for voluntary water cuts and conservation efforts.
However, the concern is that as the drought worsens, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the agency that manages the Colorado River, will change the rules.
Consequently, in preparation, Yuma’s drought plan calls for saving water as a government by taking steps such as eliminating some outdoor water features and prioritizing turf watering needs and asking residents to cover swimming pools and restaurants to only serve water upon request.
The steps outlined for residents are a mix of “strong recommendations” and mandates. “Stage 2 are strong recommendations, Stage 3 are mandates. So it’s a mix, and it’s somewhat flexible,” McCall told the council.
“Each one of those would come back to council for a declaration. We can revisit exactly what our goals and objectives are at the time, but Stage 2 is still an outreach, education and strong recommendation stage,” he noted.
For example, in Stage 2, the city might suggest that residents weigh the pros and cons of keeping a green lawn, while Stage 3 prohibits construction watering between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Nicholls questioned the construction water restrictions. “Is that all year or is that just during the summer?” McCall noted that it would apply during the entire drought declaration. “We didn’t pin it down just for arid months, the hot months.”
Nicholls then raised some possible complications. “I guess we have to be ready for night construction, which is backup beeps and stuff in neighborhoods,” he said.
In addition, the mayor explained, construction companies use water to keep down dust pollution. “If they’re moving dirt and layers, you can’t just water it once. You’re watering continuously throughout the work day, whenever that is. And so I guess some of these things have other impacts as we go through,” he said.
Councilman Gary Knight asked about supplementing the city’s water supply with additional wells. McCall explained that the city uses 4,000 acre-feet of groundwater right now, with those wells only running half of the year. “So we could easily augment more groundwater, reduce our supply for surface water and turn it into 8,000 (acre-feet). Pretty easy, we’ll just run them year-round,” he said.
Also, the city has a groundwater initiative that has been on hold. “We’ve been waiting for a trigger, for a milestone to come, and I think we’ve crossed that milestone now,” McCall said, adding that the city will now conduct a study to figure out the best locations for new wells “so we can provide more groundwater and lessen our dependence on surface water.”
In response to a question from Councilman Chris Morris about the city’s water use in comparison to its growth, McCall noted Yuma has enough water on hand for 100 years of growth.
“In our area, we’ve had the benefit of having a lot of water, at least on paper, and we support a water-intensive industry with ag,” McCall said. “How much water do we use per capita? It’s a little skewed because some of the water we purvey to some facilities, you don’t see anywhere else in America – Dole, Greengate, Natural Selection, Taylor Farms – and they use a lot of water, but it’s because of our geographical location, the industries that we attract here.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts asked how much groundwater Yuma has. “I mean, it’s not forever, it can run out, and we’ve never used that much at a time,” she said.
McCall replied that Yuma has “a lot” of groundwater to the point that it’s “almost a nuisance.” He explained that in some areas, such as the valley, water has to be leached out.
“So there’s no concern about quantity. It’s more about quality,” he noted, explaining that the groundwater tends to be too alkaline, and “harder than surface water, almost double the Colorado River,” so it has to be treated to make it “softer.”
Morris asked whether the agriculture industry could use groundwater from wells, water that may not be of quality for use as drinking water. McCall explained that growers typically don’t want to use water that is too hard because it stunts crop growth.
Watts also asked about using reclaimed water. McCall noted that Arizona has changed the rules regarding “toilet-to-tap” water and now allows it. Phoenix uses reclaimed water to irrigate golf courses and residential lawns. But due to Yuma’s proximity to the river, the city hasn’t had to invest millions of dollars to use this kind of water.
And as long as Yuma continues to receive credit for water returned to the river, the city won’t have to use reclaimed water, as long as that provision stays in place.
“It is a scary topic for all of us. I do not know what the Bureau of Reclamation decisions are going to be,” McCall said.
Until then, Nicholls said, “The biggest thing you can do now is pray for a lot of snow. That’s our immediate action.”
The Drought Preparedness and Response Plan is posted on the city website www.yumaaz.gov, under Utilities and Water Conservation.