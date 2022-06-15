The victim of Saturday’s drowning in Yuma has been identified as a two-year-old male.
According to Yuma police, the child died at approximately 3:31 p.m. Monday at a Phoenix-area hospital.
On Saturday, at approximately 11:59 a.m., Yuma police responded to the Pecan Grove subdivision for a report of a drowning.
Upon their arrival, officers found that life-saving measures had already begun on the child.
The child was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area.
This case is currently under investigation.
