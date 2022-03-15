A criminal complaint was filed in Yuma Justice Court on Monday against the 21-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of a residential fire.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, Isaac Meza was informed that he was being charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meza was arrested by Yuma police at approximately 9:34 a.m. on March 10 on numerous charges, including arson, at a home in the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.
In addition to assigning the case to the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to appoint an attorney to represent Meza, Stewart also reduced his bond to $10,000.
Stewart explained to Meza that he had initially been arrested on charges including arson, aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Those charges, he continued, were victim-related. However, since they were not included in the criminal complaint, he was required by law to reduce the bond.
If Meza is able to post bond, he would be subject to standard conditions of release, which includes not having any contact with the victim and not returning to the residence where the incident occurred.
His next court appearance was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
According to Yuma police, the initial investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the home.
Meza lived at the home.
There were no reports of any injuries and the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue was closed to traffic while firefighters were on scene.
