A 27-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges Wednesday after several packages of methamphetamine were found in his home.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 10:53 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of S. Yavapai Lane in reference to a possible domestic disturbance.
When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the individuals involved in the disturbance and discovered there was an undisclosed amount of narcotics inside the residence.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) was then contacted and assisted with obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
During the service of the warrant, multiple packages containing methamphetamine were discovered.
The combined weight of the packages of methamphetamine was approximately 66.15 pounds, and had an estimated street value of more than $600,000.
The suspect, Alejandro Corona, 27, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail by the YCNTF on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The YCNTF is a multi-agency task force composed of deputies, officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigations.
Anyone with information regarding this case or additional drug activity is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.